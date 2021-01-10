WASILLA, AK - Dennis R. Hughes, age 76, of Wasilla, Alaska, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Dennis was born in Gary, IN, on March 8, 1944. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School and went on to join the U.S. Army. Upon his return from the army he attended the Iron Worker's Apprentice Program and became a member of the Iron Worker's Local #395 in Hammond, IN. He then worked for many years out of Anchorage, Alaska. Dennis had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He loved watching his sports on T.V. He also enjoyed his several trips a year to Las Vegas. And to all of this Dennis would say "La-di-da".