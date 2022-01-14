Dennis R. Woitkowiak

Dennis spent 45 years working in the steel mills to provide a good life for his family, before retiring to Tennessee with his loving wife. After his wife of 49 years passed away seven years ago he returned to the area to live with his daughter Jennifer.

Dennis was known for his grilling skills, always on a Weber charcoal grill never gas no matter the weather nor season. If his family wanted it he grilled it, even the Thanksgiving Day turkey. Dennis was an old Polish man who had his own way of doing things that his family adored. He believed an ice cold beer was the cure all, you could find him every night before bed enjoying a few cold ones. He was an avid fisherman enjoying an annual fishing trip to Canada with his buddies before his retirement. His family will greatly miss the kind gentle teddy bear that he was.