HAMMOND, IN - Dennis R. Woitkowiak passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving daughter Jennifer and granddaughters.
Dennis spent 45 years working in the steel mills to provide a good life for his family, before retiring to Tennessee with his loving wife. After his wife of 49 years passed away seven years ago he returned to the area to live with his daughter Jennifer.
Dennis was known for his grilling skills, always on a Weber charcoal grill never gas no matter the weather nor season. If his family wanted it he grilled it, even the Thanksgiving Day turkey. Dennis was an old Polish man who had his own way of doing things that his family adored. He believed an ice cold beer was the cure all, you could find him every night before bed enjoying a few cold ones. He was an avid fisherman enjoying an annual fishing trip to Canada with his buddies before his retirement. His family will greatly miss the kind gentle teddy bear that he was.
He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Dines "son-in-law" Michael Nickles and Janette Silverman (Adam); granddaughters: Laura Ebeling (late Simon), Amy Cap (Joe), Sarah Altgilbers (Kristy), Elizabeth, Olivia and Emma Silverman; one grandson Samuel Silverman; great-granddaughters: Amelia, Sophia Ebeling and Isabella "Bon-Bon" Cap; sisters-in-law: Patricia McMillan (late Walter), Georgia Watson (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Bonita Woitkowiak, parents Walter and Mary Woitkowiak, siblings Walter Woitkowiak, Jr. and Rosemary Orminski and grandson-in-law Simon Peter Ebeling.
The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at FAGEN MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN 46322. www.fagenmiller.com