× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Dennis Ray Keown, age 72, of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Munster Med Inn.

Dennis is survived by his children: Becki (Michael) Johnson of Tennessee, and Amber (David) Langmeyer of Hammond, Indiana; his six grandchildren: Lexi, Logan, Aniyah, Aidan, Bella, and Tahlia; his brothers: Gary (Debby) Keown, and Larry (Penny) Keown; and his brother-in-law, George Wolotka. He was preceded in death by his parents: Conrad and Lois Keown; his sisters: Germaine Wolotka and Betty Jean Keown.

After graduating from high school, Dennis joined the US Army. After his time in the military, he rejoined civilian life and became a truck driver. Dennis was part of the American Legion and loved working with fellow veterans.

A private family service and burial with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Memory Lane Funeral Home and Memory Lane Memorial Park Veteran's Section, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, Indiana. For further information, please contact the funeral home at (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com