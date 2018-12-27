CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis S. Calamaris, age 58 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully December 18, 2018. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1979 and retired from Painters Local #460.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Esther; brother, Steve M. He is survived by his siblings, James (Mary Ann), JoElda (late Frank) Kaiser; nieces, Julie Calamaris and Kirsten (Brian) Kus; nephews, Steven (Charmin) Calamaris and Frank Kaiser; great-nephews, Brady, Dillon, and Jack.
A memorial visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.