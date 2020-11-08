 Skip to main content
Dennis Splitgerber

Dec. 16, 1956 - Nov. 2, 2020

GARY, IN - Dennis Splitgerber, 63 of Gary, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born December 16, 1956 in Gary to Norman and Donna (Day) Splitgerber.

Dennis graduated from Calumet High School, and made his career as an Operator at National Steel for over 20 years. He was a member of the Local Union - Teamster 142. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and walking. He was a quiet, but friendly man that people liked. Dennis will be missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his siblings: Gerald (Cindy) Splitgerber of Arizona, Roger (Kathy) Splitgerber of Colorado, Doug (Marylyn) Splitgerber of Arizona, and Frankie (Vernon) Wickliffe of Arkansas; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a private family service will be held and an urn burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Porter-Starke Services, 601 Wall St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.

