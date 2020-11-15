Dec. 16, 1956 - Nov. 2, 2020

GARY, IN - Dennis Splitgerber, 63 of Gary, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born December 16, 1956 in Gary to Norman and Donna (Day) Splitgerber.

Dennis graduated from Calumet High School, and made his career as an Operator at National Steel for over 20 years. He was a member of the Local Union - Teamster 142. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and walking. He was a quiet, but friendly man that people liked. Dennis will be missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his siblings: Gerald (Cindy) Splitgerber of AZ, Roger (Kathy) Splitgerber of CO, Doug (Marylyn) Splitgerber of AZ; and Frankie (Vernon) Wickliffe of AR; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a committal service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Angelcrest Cemetery Chapel, 180 E. 600 N., Valparaiso, IN 46383. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Porter-Starke Services, 601 Wall St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.