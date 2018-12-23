Dennis Valade

CHESTERTON, IN - Dennis L. Valade, Age 72, of Chesterton, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in Valparaiso, IN. Dennis was born in Hammond, IN on June 21, 1946 to Donald L. and Mary Louise (Grabner) Valade. Dennis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judith (Wittmann) Valade of Chesterton; daughters, Deena (husband, Peter) Pidrak of Valparaiso; Victoria (husband, Erik) Odegaard of Dyer; grandchildren, Shannon and Anthony Pidrak and Matthew and Nicole Odegaard and brother, Edward (wife, Sandy) Valade of Lansing, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony Valade and sister, Donna Jean Lively.
Dennis is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He spent 15 years actively skydiving and working for Ironworkers Local 395. Dennis also worked as a police officer for the Village of Lansing for 20 years. He then worked at his family business Valade Heating & Cooling, Inc. until he passed. He was a member of the Orak Shrine of Michigan City, Masonic Lodge and the Arcadia Lodge in Lansing, IL. Dennis was a private pilot, he loved to fly and used his passion to working with the Orak Shrine to fly burn victims for treatment. Dennis was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church in the form of Masses. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.