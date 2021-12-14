 Skip to main content
Dennis William Weeks

Jan. 27, 1969 - Dec. 14, 2007

On His 14th Anniversary In Heaven.

A worn jean jacket, a Steelers shirt, a pair of red Nike shoes, bright shining eyes and a huge smile is the daily outfit you would choose. No alarm clock, yet always working hard making everything look just right. Cracking jokes and telling stories in the middle of the night. Playing with the kids, a midafternoon nap, then going out to lunch. Watching the game, and hanging with friends, then hugging the whole bunch. Sammy Hagar and Def Leopard catch a concert when you can. Laughing so hard that you would cry and your family's biggest fan. We miss everything about you, and we never will forget. God called you Home too soon, for the finest banquet you can get. LOVED ALWAYS AND SADLY MISSED, Your Family and Friends

