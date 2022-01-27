 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis William Weeks

  • 0
Dennis William Weeks

Jan. 27, 1969 - Dec. 14, 2007

IN LOVING MEMORY DENNIS WILLIAM WEEKS ON HIS 53RD BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

You were always there with a big smile or a laugh to brighten our days. You had a nature; you could not help loving. You had a heart that was purer than gold and to those who knew and loved you, your memory will never grow cold. We know God has you safe and sound and your spirit will always be near. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. You are our special "Angel" in Heaven and we know you are watching us every day. HAPPY 53RD BIRTHDAY! Love, Your Family & Friends

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bruce Miller sits down to talk with Oscar nominee Diane Warren about her success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts