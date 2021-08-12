 Skip to main content
Derric L. Washington "Lucky" "Choppin"

ST. PAUL, MN — Derrick L. Washington "Lucky" "Choppin", age 40 of St. Paul, MN, formerly of Hammond and Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in St. Paul, MN.

He is survived by one son, Derrick L. Washington, Jr.; father, Larry Washington, Sr.; one brother, Larry Washington , Jr.; one sister, Tinisha Fluellen; and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Kaffey Washington.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Washington family during their time of loss.

