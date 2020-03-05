Derrick Joseph Kerley

In Loving Memory of Derrick Joseph Kerley On Your Second Anniversary In Heaven

3/1/95-3/5/18

Some days we struggle to go on just wishing you were near, most days we spend in gratitude that you were ever here.

Love, Mom, Dad and Breanna

