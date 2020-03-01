Derrick Joseph Kerley
In Loving Memory of Derrick Joseph Kerley On Your Second Birthday in Heaven 3/1/95 - 3/5/18
What once was such a happy day brings many painful sorrows, a day when silent tears are shed for all your lost tomorrows.
Love, Mom, Dad and Breanna