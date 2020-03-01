Derrick Joseph Kerley

Derrick Joseph Kerley

{{featured_button_text}}
Derrick Joseph Kerley

Derrick Joseph Kerley

In Loving Memory of Derrick Joseph Kerley On Your Second Birthday in Heaven 3/1/95 - 3/5/18

What once was such a happy day brings many painful sorrows, a day when silent tears are shed for all your lost tomorrows.

Love, Mom, Dad and Breanna

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts