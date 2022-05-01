Derrik Trump

Derrik was born on February 9, 1971 to Dale and Cheryl Trump. After graduating from Crown Point High School in 1989, he went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1993. After graduation, he moved to Indianapolis and began a career in the housing industry, working as a new home sales consultant for Beazer and a home inspector for Security Home Inspections. Derrik was an avid hockey fan, coach and referee. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Derrik met his life partner Meredith Lorenzen while still living in Crown Point and was a fun and supportive presence to her daughters and sons-in-law. He was known and loved as "DerDer" by Meredith's grandchildren: Brooke, Maren, Verily, Charlotte and Liam. Derrik was the life of the party and had many hobbies and interests, including Star Wars, music by the band Rush, the Chicago Blackhawks, scuba diving, cooking, reading and sampling cigars, craft beers, and bourbon. Derrik was predeceased by his mother, Cheryl. He is survived by father, Dale Trump; brother, Trent (Mary Ellen) Trump; and nephew, Ethan Trump; partner Meredith Lorenzen; and her daughters: Janna (Mike) Armstrong and Karen (Joe) Born; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.