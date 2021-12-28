CROWN POINT, IN - Desmond Charles (Chuck) Daily, age 82 of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away at home peacefully in the presence of his family, on December 25, 2021. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana, and graduated from Fowler High School class of 1957. Chuck was employed by the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He was a charter member of the Lake Court House Foundation, Inc., board member of Old Homestead Preservation Society, former Boy Scout leader troop 48, Coach of Pups basketball, Little League coach and umpire and a committed community volunteer. Chuck was very active in church throughout his life serving as an elder and youth group leader of former East Side United Presbyterian Church, Gary, IN and and elder of Hillside Community Church, Crown Point, IN. His faith and devotion to God and the church were an inspiring example to his family and all those around him. He was a devoted and loving husband, he cherished outdoor activities with his family, he was an avid hunter, and he enjoyed doing a variety of odd jobs for widowed women and others in need of assistance.