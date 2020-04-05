HIGHLAND, IN - Despena "Dee" Raysses, age 87, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George M. Raysses, happily married for 58 years; loving mother of Kathryn (James Benson) Raysses, Michael Raysses, and Naomi (Lee) Wolfson; beloved Yiayia to Jacob Levin, Katie (Karl Hanson) Levin, Joshua Wolfson, and Daniel Wolfson; loving sister to Chris Pavlides; loving aunt and dear friend to many. Funeral and interment will be private; a memorial service will be arranged at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church, Hammond, IN.