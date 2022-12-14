Despina Georgos (nee Kritoulis)

Jan. 18, 1933- Dec. 11, 2022

GARY, IN - Despina Georgos (nee Kritoulis), age 89, of Gary, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by her children.

Despina is survived by her children: Alexandra (Kosta) Lozevski, Paraskevi (late Stelios) Kalogeras, Anna (late Dimitri) Kostalas, and Michael (Peggy) Georgos; grandchildren: Cveta (Christopher) Flores, Dimitri and Despina Lozevski, Michael (Chrysie) and George Kalogeras, Aristos (Georgia) and George Kostalas, and George and John Georgos; great-grandchildren: Nolan and Milena Flores, Stelios and Athanasios Kalogeras; Anna Maria, Dimitri, and John Kostalas; brothers: John and Christos (Maria) Kritoulis; sister-in-law, Vasilia Kritoulis; and her nieces and nephews.

Despina was preceded in death by her husband, George Georgos; great-grandson, Mason; and siblings: Dimitris Kritoulis, Kaliopi Xaviarou, and Petros Kritoulis.

Despina was born and raised in Greece, Chios, Pytios and moved to the U.S. in 1982. She was a faithful member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She enjoyed crocheting and growing flowers. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always lovingly provided for her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Service at 10:30 AM with Fr. Ted Poteres officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Despina's name to Agia Paraskevi, Pytios, Chios, Address: 1217 E. Hickey St. Hobart, IN 46342.

Visit Despina's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.