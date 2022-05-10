MERRIVILLE, IN - Desse Crnoevich (nee Chelovich), age 98, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Milan "Mickey" Crnoevich and cherished son Michael "Butch" Crnoevich.
She is survived by her devoted son Charles (Marcia) Crnoevich; adored grandchildren: Charles and Alexandra, and many dear nieces, nephews, and kumovi. Desse and Mickey operated the Glen Park Tavern for over thirty years and were lifelong members of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. Desse was also a lifelong member of the Church's Circle of Serbian Sisters and, in retirement, was the financial secretary of the Church for twelve years. She was a champion bowler and an even better baker. Her family especially enjoyed her Christmas cookies and her chocolate chiffon cake. Desse lived a long, full life and will be missed.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sava with the Very Reverend Marko Matic officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information, please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 219-736-5840.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church.