Desse Crnoevich

She is survived by her devoted son Charles (Marcia) Crnoevich; adored grandchildren: Charles and Alexandra, and many dear nieces, nephews, and kumovi. Desse and Mickey operated the Glen Park Tavern for over thirty years and were lifelong members of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. Desse was also a lifelong member of the Church's Circle of Serbian Sisters and, in retirement, was the financial secretary of the Church for twelve years. She was a champion bowler and an even better baker. Her family especially enjoyed her Christmas cookies and her chocolate chiffon cake. Desse lived a long, full life and will be missed.