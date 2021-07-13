August 12, 1954 - July 8, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - DeWayne Bailey Sr., age 66 of Lake Station, IN passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born on August 12, 1954 in Michigan City, IN to Payton and Joy Bailey.

DeWayne is survived by four children: DeWayne (Heather) Bailey Jr., Melissa Sanchez, John Bailey and Audie (Michelle) Bailey; grandchildren, Isabella, Savannah, Cassandra, Alexis, Annaliese, DeWayne III, Audie Jr., Cheyenne, Jeffrey, Ashton, Julianna, Melissa Sue and Houston Jr.; great grandchildren: Trenton, Aaliyah and Gabriel. Siblings, Darrell (Evelyn, preceded) Bailey, Bob (Judy) Bailey, Benny (Cindy) Bailey, Jeff (Eunice) Bailey, Peggy (Wade) Smith and Carolyn (Al) Abitz and many special loving nieces and nephews. DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Valerie Bailey; sisters: Sharon and Patricia Bailey; and Father and Mother-In-Law, Audie and Mary Ash.

DeWayne loved IU basketball and the Chicago White Sox. He loved all Chicago sports teams, except for the CUBS. If attending any services the family advises to please feel free to wear your favorite Sox gear or your favorite sports team, well unless it's the Cubs.