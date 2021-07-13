August 12, 1954 - July 8, 2021
LAKE STATION, IN - DeWayne Bailey Sr., age 66 of Lake Station, IN passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born on August 12, 1954 in Michigan City, IN to Payton and Joy Bailey.
DeWayne is survived by four children: DeWayne (Heather) Bailey Jr., Melissa Sanchez, John Bailey and Audie (Michelle) Bailey; grandchildren, Isabella, Savannah, Cassandra, Alexis, Annaliese, DeWayne III, Audie Jr., Cheyenne, Jeffrey, Ashton, Julianna, Melissa Sue and Houston Jr.; great grandchildren: Trenton, Aaliyah and Gabriel. Siblings, Darrell (Evelyn, preceded) Bailey, Bob (Judy) Bailey, Benny (Cindy) Bailey, Jeff (Eunice) Bailey, Peggy (Wade) Smith and Carolyn (Al) Abitz and many special loving nieces and nephews. DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Valerie Bailey; sisters: Sharon and Patricia Bailey; and Father and Mother-In-Law, Audie and Mary Ash.
DeWayne loved IU basketball and the Chicago White Sox. He loved all Chicago sports teams, except for the CUBS. If attending any services the family advises to please feel free to wear your favorite Sox gear or your favorite sports team, well unless it's the Cubs.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at New Life Church of God, 2780 Russell St., Portage, IN with Rev. Forest Ash and Rev. Eldon Ash officiating. Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Portage.
In lieu of flowers DeWayne expressed his wishes for all to spread kindness, think of someone you haven't talked to in a while and reach out and take them to lunch or go visit. www.ee-fh.com