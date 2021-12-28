Aug. 20, 1923 - Dec. 24, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Diamando Proimos, born in Drakovouni, Greece on August 20, 1923, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve 2021 at the age of 98 with her family by her side.

She moved to the United States during Easter of 1967. Diamando will be remembered as a woman devoted to her family. She was an avid gardener and a proficient crocheter. She was also a long standing member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She will be greatly missed.

Diamando is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Panagiotis Proimos. She is survived by her brother, Christos; her sisters Maria and Georgia; her sons Gus (Sue Ann), Andy (Janet) and Vange (Anna) Proimos; her eight grandchildren, her three great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews across Australia, Greece and the United States.