DYER, IN - Diamond J. Nickias, age 94 of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Diamond is survived by her loving children: Harry (Sue) Nickias, Harriet (John) Nawrocki and James (the late Sherry) Nickias; her loving grandchildren: Melanie (Levi) Clark, Peter (Celina) Nickias, Henry Nickias, Stacy (Joseph) Nawrocki Pagorek, Rebecca Nawrocki, Kyle, Kevin and Allison Nickias. She is also survived by four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband: Peter Nickias and her brother: Peter Halikias. Diamond was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the Daughters of Penelope, Pleiades Chapter 50.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 4:00-8:00p.m. at BURNS- KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN. A service will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Diamond will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit and the devoted love of her family.