ST. JOHN, IN - Diana Boskovich (nee Belzeski-Krygier) of St. John. Passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 80 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's and COPD. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Diana was born to the late Daniel and Dorothy Belzeski. Diana is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 31 years, Michael Boskovich; her sons: Edward (Kalahni) Krygier of St. John, Eric (Amy) Krygier of Dyer, and Alan (Stefanie) Krygier of Crown Point; grandchildren: Alexa (Greg), Jade (Blake), Jordyn (Vince), Eddie, Ayla, Chloe, Peyton and Ryan; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Aurora, Lincoln, Ruby, Logan, Kayden, and Brooks. Also surviving is her brother, Daniel (Connie) Belzeski; sister and brother-in-law: Gerri (Terry) Doll, Timothy (Bobby) Boskovich and Cheryl (Ed) Tucker; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her former spouse, Edward Krygier.

Diana was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, class of 1959, and United Air Lines Flight Attendee School, class of 1961. She retired from Union Tank Car Company as an Executive Secretary.