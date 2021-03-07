ST. JOHN, IN - Diana Boskovich (nee Belzeski-Krygier) of St. John. Passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 80 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's and COPD. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Diana was born to the late Daniel and Dorothy Belzeski. Diana is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 31 years, Michael Boskovich; her sons: Edward (Kalahni) Krygier of St. John, Eric (Amy) Krygier of Dyer, and Alan (Stefanie) Krygier of Crown Point; grandchildren: Alexa (Greg), Jade (Blake), Jordyn (Vince), Eddie, Ayla, Chloe, Peyton and Ryan; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Aurora, Lincoln, Ruby, Logan, Kayden, and Brooks. Also surviving is her brother, Daniel (Connie) Belzeski; sister and brother-in-law: Gerri (Terry) Doll, Timothy (Bobby) Boskovich and Cheryl (Ed) Tucker; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her former spouse, Edward Krygier.
Diana was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, class of 1959, and United Air Lines Flight Attendee School, class of 1961. She retired from Union Tank Car Company as an Executive Secretary.
Her most treasured accomplishments were raising her three sons and watching and sharing in their growth, careers and family lives. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren who always brought joy into her life. Diana was admired and loved by all who knew her and will be missed, remembered and cherished for her love, kindness and beauty.
Her family would like to thank her physician, Dr. Nitin Sardesai for the amazing care she received over many years; also, the staff at Visiting Angles (Schererville) and Hospice of the Calumet Area for their guidance and support.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday. March 9, 2021 at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 w. 97th lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97Th lane) St. John, In. from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a Service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or the Alzheimer Association. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474.