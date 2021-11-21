CROWN POINT, IN - Diana Christian Welch, age 60, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Diana is survived by her husband, Donald Welch, of 32 years; daughter, Alyssa; mother, Margaret Christian; mother-in-law, Judy Welch; sister, Pam (Richard) Cox; and nephew, Ethan Cox. She was preceded in death by her father, George Christian.

Diana was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a Special Education Teacher at Merrillville Salk Elementary and enjoyed caring for adults with special needs. Diana's hobbies included: volunteering at the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, shopping and traveling.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating. Private cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local food pantry.

