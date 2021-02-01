Oct. 30, 1947 - Jan. 27, 2021

Diana Clare Fesko (nee Golden), age 73, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021, at home while holding hands with her sons, with the Glory of the Lord upon her. She is survived by sons: John, Matthew and Michael; sister, Lynn; niece, Jennifer; nephews: Mark and Ben; cousins: Louise, Miriam, Chuck, Nancy and George; and grandchildren: Madeleine, Marni and James.

Diana was born October 30, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Zan Golden, an attorney and Jane Golden (nee Reite), a kindergarten teacher. Diana earned a bachelor's and master's degree at Indiana University Bloomington and worked in adoption services. She started a charity that delivered dolls to orphan girls on Christmas Eve. She was widely known for her extraordinary faith and grace. In her last dozen years, she lived with her three sons across the world in Bloomington IN, Basel Switzerland, Scottsdale AZ, Milan Italy, Bakersfield CA, Taos NM and Austin TX. Wherever she went, she was adored and a blessing to all.

A liturgy service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, followed by a burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. A memorial will be held in Munster, Indiana on Saturday, February 6. Flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to 450 W. Washington Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Requests for information on the memorial can be sent to dianafeskomemorial@gmail.com.