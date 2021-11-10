Diana "Diane" (Nitz) Jensen

Diana "Diane" Jensen (Nitz)

Oct. 22, 1955 — Nov. 6, 2021

Diana "Diane" Jensen (Nitz), 66, was called home to Jesus on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Diane was born October 22, 1955 to Lucille Nitz. On September 15, 1973, she married the love of her life - Kenneth Jensen, whom she leaves behind along with her three children: Jaime Jensen, Kimberley (Neal) Burns, and Erik (Rebekah) Jensen. Her biggest joy was being the proud "Little Gramma'' to Ava, Zoe, Brooklyn and Andrew. She was a treasured sister to Shirley, Susie, and Patty and will be missed greatly by her extended family and friends. Diane joins her beloved son Alexander, mother Lucille, and many dear relatives in Heaven.

Diane never knew a stranger and had the ability to make anyone feel like a longtime friend. She was proud of her children and would brag about their accomplishments any chance she could. Diane could usually be found at a ballfield coaching, cheering, or (most often) yelling at umpires. She was a devoted fan to her Cubbies & Bears. Diane had a deep appreciation for black & white films and could recite every line of her favorites. Diane adored all animals, but her pup Tucker "Pokey" held a very special place in her heart.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall at 805 Elm St, Valparaiso, IN. Friends and family may visit from 2:00-6:00 p.m., with a prayer service being held at 5:00 p.m.