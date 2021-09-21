Diana Elaine Stolte (nee Burns)

CROWN POINT, IN - Diana Elaine Stolte (nee Burns), age 79, of Crown Point, IN, went to be home with her Lord and Savior on September 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

