Diana Irene Keller (Nee Mazur)

She loved to travel with her daughter and had adventures with her in Paris and London. They also enjoyed the simple things like shopping at local antique and resale shops. Diana was able to visit her ancestral homeland of Hungary. Later she visited Italy, where her favorite memory was enjoying the Italian landscape while dining alfresco with her friends.

She had a vast personal library which was filled with religious and historic books and classic novels including her favorite, A Tale of Two Cities. She was also a lover of music, especially classical.

She enjoyed eating stuffed cabbage and frog legs, but not at the same time.

She socialized with club members where she co-created the Seven Lively Arts Group. Here she co-organized events such as singing at the Museum of Science and Industry and attended performances such as "Cats".

She found true happiness late in life when she married Jerry Keller.

One of her many humanitarian pursuits was to sponsor an Asian child for many years in order to help a girl in need.

In her final years she was blessed to receive much joy and happiness from her grandson Ryan and daughter Julie and was able to live in a loving and supportive home.