VALPARAISO, IN - Diana J. Painton, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. She was born October 23, 1948 in Rensselaer, IN to Sigmond and Rohda (Unsicker) Boezeman. Diana graduated from DeMotte High School and completed her x-ray tech licensing through Porter Hospital. She worked as an x-ray tech/nuclear medicine tech for 50 years at Porter Hospital, retiring in April of 2016. Diana enjoyed trips to her home in Englewood, FL and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
On May 23, 1971 in DeMotte, Diana married William E. Painton who survives along with her father, Sigmond Boezeman; children, Christopher W. (Kara) Painton and Kelly J. (John) Brumley; grandchildren, Ava, Bryce, and Blake; and brother, Richard (Shirley) Boezeman. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Daryl.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 10th from 5:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with at Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.