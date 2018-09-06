HEGEWISCH, IL - Diana J. Ritchie (nee Faller), age 76, of Hegewisch, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert Ritchie. Loving mom of Michael (Marlene) Ritchie, Karen (Bill) Tarrant, Jackie (Tom) McGrath, Chris (John) Majchrowicz, Laura (Dave) Gaik, and James (Gina) Ritchie. Cherished grandma of 16; great grandmother of four. Dearest sister of Patricia (Bob) Dust and Mary (Wayne) Gade. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by one granddaughter Kelly McGrath and her parents Joseph and Bernadine Faller.
Visitation Friday, September 7, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Prayer service Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph Catholic Church (440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN) for 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery - Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Life Care Center, Attn: Kim Koenig (3405 N. Campbell Rd. Valparaiso, IN 46385). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.