Diana Lynn Paris

July 21, 1953 — Oct. 10, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Diana Lynn Paris, 68, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 10, 2021. She was born July 21, 1953 in Gary, IN to Robert Brook Hart and Mary Lou (nee Taylor) Hart.

Diana graduated from Hobart High School and made her career as a Travel Agent and co-owner of Passport Travel, Inc. in Valparaiso for over 34 years. She also was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where she served as a communion assistant.

Diana loved traveling, dancing, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was a woman of strong faith, who will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Diana will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On May 15, 1992, in Hobart, Diana married John Paris, Jr., who survives, along with children: Jeremy (Ann) Linoski of Conroe, TX, Alisa (Gerard) Manzo of Crown Point, John M. (Maika) Paris of Crown Point; grandchildren: Christian, Andrew, London, LJ; brother, Keith (Roxanne) Hart; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Jeanne Rogge.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, and will be livestreamed at www.clcvalpo.org. Due to Covid, masks are required at both the funeral home and church. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diana's name to Christ Lutheran Church.