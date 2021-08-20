April 11, 1950 — Aug. 18, 2021

HOBART, IN — Diana Lynn Taylor, age 71, of Hobart, IN (formerly of Highland, IN and Griffith, IN) passed away on Wednesday, August 18th 2021. Diana is survived by her husband Wally of 52 years; her mother Martha Kairchner; her daughters Monica (Jeff) Harder and Stephanie (Mike) Szmuc; her grandson Zachary Szmuc, and her sister Sherry Remijan. Preceded in death by her father, John H. Kairchner, Jr.

Diana was selfless in her love for her family, many times putting the needs of others above her own. She was a devoted wife, a treasured mother to her daughters, a beloved Nana to Zach, and a devoted daughter to her parents. She demonstrated courage in the face of terminal cancer that made her a hero to her family who loved and will miss her dearly.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m.. Pastor Bob Parnell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory.

