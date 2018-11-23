CHESTERTON, IN - Diana M. Koch-Jones, age 53, of Chesterton, passed away November 19, 2018. She is survived by her children: William (Ashley) Jones, Daniel Jones, Mat Koch, Steven Jones, and Amanda Kincaid; grandchildren: Brooklynn and Michael Jones; siblings: Terrie (Tom) Fiacable, Mary (Joe) Marks, Donna Bunch, Robert (Brenda) Foreman, Richard (Phyllis) Foreman, Bruce (Cathy) Foreman, John Foreman; several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to visit with Diana's family on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating.