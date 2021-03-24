Diana Osburn (nee Butterworth)

Oct. 27, 1944 — March 22, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Diana Osburn (nee Butterworth), 76, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021.

On June 19, 1965, in Hebron, IN, Diana married Les Osburn, who survives along with their children, Bruce (Bonnie) Osburn, of Roselawn, IN, and Kristine Osburn, of Hebron; grandchildren: Jordan, Taylor, Matthew and Madison Osburn; great-grandchildren, Ariana Costello, Alivia Mink and Orion Costello; one brother, Wallace Butterworth, of Hebron; and nephew, Robert (Mary) Casey, of Cedar Lake, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vinton and Nellie Butterworth; sisters: Juanita Pfleddener, Phyllis Antrim, Muretta McMillen and Joyce Slawnikowski; brother, Hollis Butterworth; and grandson, Kyle Osburn.

Diana was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Chris Shrum officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.