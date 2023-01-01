Feb. 23, 1943 - Dec. 27, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Diana Rose Marovich (nee Pilarczyk), age 79, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Schererville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Diana is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert M. Marovich, Sr.; four children: Robert M. (Laurel Delaney) Marovich, Jr., John R. (Susan) Marovich, Julie A. Matthews, Bryan F. (Tanya Mueller) Marovich; four grandchildren: Mackenzie Marovich, Colton Matthews, Kacey Marovich and Dean Matthews.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents: John and Jeanette Pilarczyk; two brothers: Joseph Segal and Leonard Szczygiel; and half brother, Julian Pilarczyk.

Diana was a longtime & faithful member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Schererville, IN. She was born and raised in North Hammond and was a graduate of Clark High School, Class of 1961. Diana sold Tupperware and Avon for many years and managed Ashby's Collectibles & Figurines for over 15 years. She had a heart for animals and founded Cats of St. Francis Rescue. Diana also had a love for music and played piano and sang in choirs. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and kept several old family traditions and recipes going over the years. Diana was a very loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN, from 9:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Diana's name to the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.

Visit Diana's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.