VALPARAISO, IN - Dianah Jean D'Angelo-Kimball, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born October 13, 1945 in Gary to Robert and Elsie Zinanni. Dianah made her career as a code enforcer for the city of Gary. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 100 American Legion in Lake Station, the Eagles in Hobart, and the Moose in Hobart. She enjoyed barbequing, planting her garden, cooking, enjoying the beauty of nature, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dianah was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.