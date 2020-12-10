Dianah Jean D'Angelo-Kimball

Oct. 13, 1945 - Dec. 7, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Dianah Jean D'Angelo-Kimball, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born October 13, 1945 in Gary to Robert and Elsie Zinanni.

Dianah made her career as a code enforcer for the City of Gary. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 100 American Legion in Lake Station, the Eagles in Hobart, and the Moose in Hobart. She enjoyed barbequing, planting her garden, cooking, enjoying the beauty of nature, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dianah was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children: Vickie Lynn (Esteban) Carbarjal-Sanzhez, Juan (Kerri Blakley) D'Angelo; grandchildren: Ariana (Eric) D'Angelo, Aaliyah (Jerome) Steele, Sophia (Nick) Miner; great grandchildren: Rosalin, Avery, Nevaeh, Trenton, Jamaree, Maira; nephew, Christopher Zinanni; and siblings: Phyllis Zinanni and Franklin Zinanni. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kimball; parents; and aunt, Lena Zinanni.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a service beginning at 6:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made in Dianah's name to the Alzheimer's Association.