OAK BROOK, IL - Diane A. Johnson (nee Cook), age 82 of Oak Brook, IL, formerly of the Grand Crossing neighborhood of Chicago, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 28, 2022. Diane is survived by her brother Charles (Diana) Cook; sister-in-law Phyllis (late Robert) Cook; nieces and nephew Astrid Cook, Ingrid (Danny) Rinker, Lisa (Kent) Cook-Pennie, and Michael Cook; and grand-nieces and grand nephew Nadia Cook-Loshilov, Cory Russell, Abby Russell, and Yuri Cook-Loshilov. She was preceded in death by brothers Raymond, Herbert, and Robert Cook.

Diane was retired and loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family. She was an avid reader who enjoyed watching and talking about the Bulls and the Bears, attending the theater, and going wine-tasting at local wineries.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 5:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Diane was loved by many and will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com