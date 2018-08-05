LOWELL, IN - Diane A. Wade age 79 of Lowell passed away on Thursday August 2, 2018,
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Dale; sons Donald Wade and Daniel (Tina) Wade; grandchildren Jessica (Hector) Navarro; great grandchildren Aiden, Frankie, Gabriel, Jonas; sister Shelby (late Robert) Gaven; brother William (Cheryl) Tiegler and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Mary Tiegler.
Per Diane's wishes there will be no visitation or service.
Diane was an avid cat lover, loved gardening, her pets and spending time with her family.
In her memory memorials may be given to The Leukemia Foundation or Fried's Cat Shelter in Michigan City, IN.
