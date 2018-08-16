MEDWAY, MA - Diane Carr Staton, 82, of Medway, MA passed away peacefully on August 14, 2018 surrounded by loved ones. She is the daughter of the late Helen and Mickey Sulich of Merrillville, IN. Wife of the late Ronald Carr. Diane is survived by her sister Jeanne Hart and her husband Clyde Hart of Merrillville, IN, daughter, Julie Kim of Phoenix, AZ, her son Jeff Carr and his wife Maureen of Quincy, MA.
Diane was very social and enjoyed line dancing with friends, was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially with her family. Diane was an accomplished bridge player earning the prestigious status of Life Master.
Her greatest source of pride and joy was her devotion to her grandchildren, Hadrian Kim of Tuscan, AZ, Byron Kim of Bridgeport, CT and Olivia, Gwenyth and Juliet Carr of Boston, MA. She enjoyed laughing with them, cooking and baking their favorite dishes and most of all spending time together.
Diane will be remembered by her family in a Celebration of Life to be held in Glastonbury, CT.