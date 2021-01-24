Aug. 3, 1946 - Jan. 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Diane Claire O'Connor, 74 of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born August 3, 1946 in Danvers, MA to Raymond and Rosemary (Labrecque) Charpentier. Diane was an exceptional and highly respected nurse working at various locations in the area including VNA, Porter Hospital, head nurse of the Porter County Jail, and Hill Top House. She attended St. Teresa of Avila and was a member of the RN Club. Diane loved helping others and enjoyed traveling, which included trips to Hawaii and Ireland.

Diane is survived by her husband, Michael O'Connor; children: Chris (Shannon) Bolinger, Michael (Leighanne) Bolinger, Nicole (Nathan) Foster, and Andy (Kate) O'Connor; step-sons: Kevin (Terry), Kurt (Linda), and Ron (Christine) O'Connor; grandchildren: Grace Bolinger, Emma, and Ella Bolinger, Madi and Reece Foster, Holly and Heather O'Connor, Nicki (Stu) Roskruge, and Caitlin, Abby, Matt, Stacia, Hudson, Austin, and Mason O'Connor; siblings: Joel Charpentier, Tom (Kathy) Charpentier, Denise (Bob) Talbot and Paul Charpentier; and brother-in-law, Ronald Talbot. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Elijah Bolinger; siblings, Roseanne, Gerard, Marie, and Richard; and aunt and uncle, Theresa and Robert Labrecque.

Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso with a Memorial Mass beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.