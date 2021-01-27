VALPARAISO, IN — Diane DuMonte-Slater, 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born August 17, 1948, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Frank and Anna (Barbush) Gursky. Diane worked as a legal secretary for the law office of Bradley & Bradley, retiring after 50 years of service. She was a devout member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso. She was a loving and proud mother, grandmother and wife. From running 5Ks to marathons, bike rides with friends, riding her motorcycle and camping trips in their new trailer, Diane was an active and lively woman. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially with her grandkids and watching them in their activities.