Diane F. Sadler

Diane Sadler was born on November 1, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Class of 1957 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. She retired from the American Maize Products Co. (Cerestar/Cargill), Hammond, with a service of 42 years. She was a devoted sister and companion of Louise all her life. They worked together at Amaizo when Louise started in 1963. Many fond memories were made with her travels to LasVegas (over 13 times), Hawaii, California and Florida, bowling at Towne House Lanes, and the many social club and Christmas parties at Amaizo's Daly Hall. After retiring, she particularly enjoyed going to the casino with friends, especially Leila. When Louise married Don in 1976, Diane became a special aunt to her newly acquired nieces and nephews, Theresa, Ron, Tony and Sherri. She spent special times with them playing “Yahtzee”, “Scrabble” and card games. She loved to bake cookies (magic bars, toffee squares and peanut butter chocolate chips) especially at holiday time. She was always there to help when needed. The family expresses special thanks to companions, Laura Moreno and Nadia for all their special care of Diane during the past year. She will be deeply missed and may God Bless her as she enjoys her heavenly reward for a life will lived. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400