HAMMOND, IN - Diane Felicia Anton, age 77, passed away on March 27, 2021. Preceded in death by her dear parents, Ed and Balbina "Boots" (nee Laskowski) Anton, and her beloved friend and partner of 40 years, Sue Miller. She will be greatly missed by her cousins, from the Laskowski, Miterko, and Newlin families, as well as her faithful friends, Jean David, Karen Long, Jean and Eugene Weise, Jim Rajchel, Lori Kirk, Marianne Miterko and Joan Petras.

Diane graduated from Hammond High School and held a Bachelor and Master's Degree from Ball State University. Diane started her teaching career as a girl's physical education/health teacher in 1967 at both Homan and Peifer Schools. She taught and served as Department Chairperson for the Kahler Middle School physical education program and gave many hours to coaching different sports as well as being the scorekeeper for many athletic events.

Diane always wanted to be a teacher. She was inspirational and had the ability to make her class not only exciting, but memorable. She truly cared about her students and whether or not they succeeded. Diane's greatest pleasure was guiding and watching her students improve in their athletic and academic abilities. She undoubtedly had a great influence on many young lives over the years. Diane was a true leader and mentor who was committed to making a difference in lives of her students.