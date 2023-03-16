Diane was born on June 28, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, the first of three children. She is survived by four loving children: Charles Fenolio IV and wife Tatiana, Jason Fenolio and wife Tara, Kimberly Fenolio, Jeremy Fenolio and wife Shelly; 10 cherished grandchildren: Jacob Celestin, Alyssa, Anna, Karina, Isabelle, Aaron, Ethan, Kyra, Caleb, and Kole; brother Richard; other loved ones and friends. Diane is preceded in death by her husband Charles Fenolio III; sister Barbara English (Leverenz); parents Doris Malek (Swallow) and Paul Leverenz.