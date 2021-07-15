 Skip to main content
Diane G. Moser

Sept. 6, 1952 — July 13, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Diane G. Moser, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born September 6, 1952 in Lafayette, IN to Merle and Leona (Koebcke) Bucher. Diane was the bookkeeper at Moser Tire for 35 years. She loved taking care of family so much that she fostered over 40 children and adopted four. Diane attended Liberty Bible Church, Chesterton.

Diane is survived by her mother, Leona Bucher; children: Brandon (Christine), Braden (Diandra), Bryan (Karen), Tina, Katie, Patsy, and Bruce Moser; grandchildren: Kayla, Bryce, Koryna, Kamryn, Weston, and Landon; siblings: Robert (Joan) Bucher, Tom Bucher, Shari Schwab, and Trish (Tom) O'Day; and many nieces, nephews, and foster children. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be Monday, July 19, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Liberty Bible Church 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

