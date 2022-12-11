Oct. 11, 1935 - Dec. 4, 2022

HAMMOND - Diane Helton (nee Nordyke), age 87, a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. She is survived by her son, Richard (Renae) Helton of Cedar Lake and daughter, Cathleen (Candy) Schultz of Hammond; three grandsons, Thomas (Erin) Swafford of Hobart, Derrick Helton of Cedar Lake and Douglas Helton of Crown Point; her sister, Judy Johnson of Gary and brother, Thomas (Susan) Nordyke of Virginia. Diane was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Helton; her brother, Jack Nordyke; grandson, Adam Swafford; son-in-law, Terry Schultz, and brother-in-law, Wayne Johnson.

Born Diane Rose Nordyke on October 11, 1935, to the late Roy and Noreen Nordyke, Diane was a 1953 graduate of Hammond Tech High School where she was a member of Who's Who among students in high schools. She worked for many years as an executive legal secretary for a Hammond law firm and later as a dispatcher for a Hammond trucking company. Diane enjoyed playing bingo with her sister and arts and crafts.

Diane and her family would like to express a great deal of gratitude to the Hammond Fire Department, Station 7, for their assistance and immediate response when needed as Diane struggled with her health issues.

Services for Diane will be a private family Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a local food pantry in Diane's memory.