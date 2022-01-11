Sept. 20, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Diane Horst (nee Melcher), age 87, a lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Diane is survived by her husband of 69 years, Myles Horst; children: Wade (Karen) Horst, Jeff (Christine) Horst, Dawn (Tom) Beamer, Dru (Ken) Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Debbie Horst; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sister, Daralyn Melcher; and many nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her son, Mark Horst; brother, Donald Melcher; sisters: Delores Graper, Gayle Melcher; and parents: Louis and Martha Melcher.

Diane was born and raised in Crown Point and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1952. She was a very charitable person, spending her time doting on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Diane was a devout Christian and active longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing pinochle.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.