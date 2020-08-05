You have permission to edit this article.
Diane J. Cash (nee Woodville)

Born March 18th, 1940, in Chicago to John and Mary Woodville, Diane passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ed (Jan) Woodville; her grandson, Andrew Fugate; and her great-granddaughter, Anna. She is survived by her longtime partner, Ed (Pogie) Trusky; sons, James (Vicky) and Robert; daughters, Janet (Steve) Fugate and Cheryl; her three wonderful grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat. She also leaves behind her brothers, John (Mary) Woodville and George (Paula) Woodville, and her nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions the family will be holding a small interment ceremony at a later date.

