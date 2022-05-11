Diane Joy (Bochnicka) Massa left us on May 5, 2022, in body, but the help she gave so many others lives on, continually paying itself forward. She started her career armed with an Indiana University Master's Degree and spirit that wouldn't quit. Few were surprised when she moved from teaching challenged students in Hebron and Valparaiso into administrative work – Valparaiso District Director then Assistant Director, and eventually Director of Porter County Education Services, a decade long position from which she eventually retired. Her 42-year marriage to Dan Massa offered all who knew them an envious relationship, and exceptional laughter and joy when the two graced any gathering. Diane considered their son, Alex her greatest life accomplishment.
Her other blessings were her surviving sisters: Donna (Bochnicka) Lecki (husband Chad/son Chad); Pat (Bochnicka) Kersten (Husband Ed/ daughter Erica (husband Gregg/ great nieces: Peyton and Zoey) and brother, David Bochnicka. Her father, Paul; mother, Mary; and sister, Janet, graced the heavens before her.
Her "anything but retiring" retirement days, were filled with two and four legged friends, eternal garage sales, and talking her husband into any number of DIY projects.
If time allows, please join us in raising an inexpensive glass of Diane's favorite blush wine to celebrate an amazing life on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St Paul's Hall, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Midwest Dachshund Rescue (Highland, IN) at http:/mwdr.org/donate.