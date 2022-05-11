Diane Joy (Bochnicka) Massa left us on May 5, 2022, in body, but the help she gave so many others lives on, continually paying itself forward. She started her career armed with an Indiana University Master's Degree and spirit that wouldn't quit. Few were surprised when she moved from teaching challenged students in Hebron and Valparaiso into administrative work – Valparaiso District Director then Assistant Director, and eventually Director of Porter County Education Services, a decade long position from which she eventually retired. Her 42-year marriage to Dan Massa offered all who knew them an envious relationship, and exceptional laughter and joy when the two graced any gathering. Diane considered their son, Alex her greatest life accomplishment.