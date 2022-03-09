Feb. 15, 1948 - March 5, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Diane K. Fraser (nee Forsberg), age 74, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Diane is survived by her two children: Alexander (Natatlie) Fraser, Kyle (Cathy) Fraser; grandchildren: Gabriele, Jordan, Gage and Brandt; brother, David Forsberg; sisters: Alice (Dave) Clatterbuck, Carol (Lestor) Core.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Fraser; grandson, Brandon Fraser.

Diane was a graduate of Gavit High School, class of 1966 and was very active at the Crown Point YMCA. She was also an avid muscle car enthusiast who went to a lot of car shows. Diane loved her family and they were always at the forefront. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Diane's name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Visit Diane's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.