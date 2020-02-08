CALUMET CITY, IL - Diane Kaal (nee Virgona), age 66, at rest January 31, 2020 at her home in Calumet City, IL. Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Jay, Karrie (Jason), and Julie; proud grandmother of 8; cherished daughter of Noreen; fond sister and aunt; dear friend to all. Diane is now in the loving hands of her father Anthony.